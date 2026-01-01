Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this certified 2024 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Memory Seats & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda3 Sport comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads Up Display, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Memory Seats & More !

Watch This Vehicle
13500749

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Memory Seats & More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 13500749
  2. 13500749
  3. 13500749
  4. 13500749
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY7R1652640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2024 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Memory Seats & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda3 Sport comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads Up Display, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LEATHER
Memory Seat Position
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Auto | Heated Seats + Steering | Digital Cockpit | Front Assist | Rear Cam | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Auto | Heated Seats + Steering | Digital Cockpit | Front Assist | Rear Cam | and More ! 55,500 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD | Pano Roof | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Nav | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD | Pano Roof | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Nav | and More ! 114,000 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner Limited | 7 Passenger | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Heated Wheel | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner Limited | 7 Passenger | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Heated Wheel | Cooled + Heated Seats | and More ! 56,800 KM $56,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Mazda MAZDA3