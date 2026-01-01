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Check out this certified 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid has the following options: Sunroof, Leather, Heads Up Display, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

29,011 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14300141

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid

GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14300141
  2. 14300141
  3. 14300141
  4. 14300141
  5. 14300141
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,011KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5WA93RZ619631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 29,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid has the following options: Sunroof, Leather, Heads Up Display, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bose Speaker System

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
360 Camera
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$43,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid