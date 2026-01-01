$43,988+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 29,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this certified 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid GT | Leather | Sunroof | HUD | 360 Camera | Bose | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid has the following options: Sunroof, Leather, Heads Up Display, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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519-836-2900