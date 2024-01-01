Menu
*This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks boasts a 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2024 Nissan Kicks

4,200 KM

Details Description Features

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

4,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900

