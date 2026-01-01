Menu
Come see this certified 2024 Nissan Kicks SV | Heated Seats + Steering | Intelligent Cruise | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Kicks comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Nissan Kicks

64,500 KM

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks

SV | Heated Seats + Steering | Intelligent Cruise | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android | and More !

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV | Heated Seats + Steering | Intelligent Cruise | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android | and More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_OneOwner

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV0RL544949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2024 Nissan Kicks SV | Heated Seats + Steering | Intelligent Cruise | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Kicks comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Nissan Kicks