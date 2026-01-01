Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this certified 2024 Nissan Kicks SR | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | 360 Cam | Bose Audio | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Kicks features the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speaker System, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Nissan Kicks

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

SR | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | 360 Cam | Bose Audio | Remote Start | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
13504689

2024 Nissan Kicks

SR | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | 360 Cam | Bose Audio | Remote Start | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 13504689
  2. 13504689
  3. 13504689
  4. 13504689
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV7RL546227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2024 Nissan Kicks SR | Leather | Heated Seats + Steering | 360 Cam | Bose Audio | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Kicks features the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speaker System, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bose Speaker System

Additional Features

LEATHER
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
360 Camera
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-RES | DVD | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Honda Odyssey EX-RES | DVD | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | and More ! 30,609 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4X4 | 3.5L Hybrid | Max Tow Pkg | 360 Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Power Boards & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4X4 | 3.5L Hybrid | Max Tow Pkg | 360 Camera | Leather | Sunroof | Power Boards & More ! 63,801 KM $56,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L | 302A | FX4 | Sport | Heated Bucket Seats | Tow Pkg | Tailgate Step | and More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4X4 | 3.5L | 302A | FX4 | Sport | Heated Bucket Seats | Tow Pkg | Tailgate Step | and More! 44,475 KM $44,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Nissan Kicks