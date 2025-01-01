Menu
Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$84,988

$84,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRJLXRG166512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2024 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew DRW Dually | 6.7L Cummins Diesel | AISIN HD Trans | Tow Tech Pkg | 5th Wheel Prep |. Its Automatic transmission and 6.7 L engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 has the following options: Tow Package, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Steering Radio Controls. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2021-2026 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Safety

ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

