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Check out this certified 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Cooled + Heated Seats | Power Seats | Heated Wheel & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: Remote Start, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

57,580 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Cooled + Heated Seats | Power Seats | Heated Wheel & More!

Watch This Vehicle
14537193

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Cooled + Heated Seats | Power Seats | Heated Wheel & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14537193
  2. 14537193
  3. 14537193
  4. 14537193
Contact Seller
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$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXTEG1SL115131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Cooled + Heated Seats | Power Seats | Heated Wheel & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with these options: Remote Start, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
360 Camera
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$34,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2025 Chevrolet Equinox