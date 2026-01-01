Menu
Come see this certified 2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV GS-L AWD | 6 Cyl | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.3 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-70 MHEV features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows.

2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV

60,788 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV

GS-L AWD | 6 Cyl | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay & More !

13504692

2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV

GS-L AWD | 6 Cyl | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay & More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KJCHD2S1105707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV GS-L AWD | 6 Cyl | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.3 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-70 MHEV features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2025 Mazda CX-70 MHEV