2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV

17,373 KM

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV

GS-L | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering + Seats | Radar Cruise | BSM | CarPlay + Android |

12163506

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV

GS-L | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering + Seats | Radar Cruise | BSM | CarPlay + Android |

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,373KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KJCHA7S1101996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV GS-L | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering + Seats | Radar Cruise | BSM | CarPlay + Android |. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-70 PHEV features the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Radar Cruise

