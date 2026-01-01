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Look at this certified 2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 Crew 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.4 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tundra comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2025 Toyota Tundra

42,213 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crew 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14463046

2025 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crew 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14463046
  2. 14463046
  3. 14463046
  4. 14463046
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$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,213KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFLA5DB0SX253123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 Crew 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.4 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tundra comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$52,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2025 Toyota Tundra