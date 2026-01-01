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Come see this certified 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premium | Leather | Fixed Glass Roof | Nav | JBL Audio | CarPlay & Android Auto | and More !. Its Variable transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid comes equipped with these options: Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

5,336 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

XSE Premium | Leather | Fixed Glass Roof | Nav | JBL Audio | CarPlay & Android Auto | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14463052

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

XSE Premium | Leather | Fixed Glass Roof | Nav | JBL Audio | CarPlay & Android Auto | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14463052
  2. 14463052
  3. 14463052
  4. 14463052
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDACACU6T3072694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premium | Leather | Fixed Glass Roof | Nav | JBL Audio | CarPlay & Android Auto | and More !. Its Variable transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid comes equipped with these options: Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premium | Leather | Fixed Glass Roof | Nav | JBL Audio | CarPlay & Android Auto | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$46,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid