Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this certified 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

5,673 KM

Details Description Features

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14371240.820626997?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24741

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14371240.820626997?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=24741
  2. 14371240
  3. 14371240
  4. 14371240
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
5,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVGR7RM5TM062189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2023 Honda HR-V Sport AWD | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Honda HR-V Sport AWD | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More ! 79,740 KM $28,788 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | and More ! 26,936 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Soul EX | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2024 Kia Soul EX | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels | and More ! 26,471 KM $24,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan