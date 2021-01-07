Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Terrain

106,878 KM

Details Description Features

$8,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

Caspian Auto Sales

416-666-8434

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-2

Location

Caspian Auto Sales

20451 Bathurst St East, Gwillimbury, ON L9N 1N4

416-666-8434

  1. 6602267
  2. 6602267
  3. 6602267
  4. 6602267
  5. 6602267
  6. 6602267
  7. 6602267
  8. 6602267
  9. 6602267
  10. 6602267
  11. 6602267
  12. 6602267
  13. 6602267
  14. 6602267
  15. 6602267
  16. 6602267
  17. 6602267
  18. 6602267
  19. 6602267
  20. 6602267
  21. 6602267
  22. 6602267
  23. 6602267
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

106,878KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6602267
  • Stock #: 1020
  • VIN: 2CTALSEC3B6331020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,878 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT , ONTARIO VEHICLE , ONE OWNER , COMES WITH SAFETY ,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Caspian Auto Sales

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 113,599 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Quest
 107,541 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,468 KM
$69,978 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Caspian Auto Sales

Caspian Auto Sales

Caspian Auto Sales

20451 Bathurst St East, Gwillimbury, ON L9N 1N4

Call Dealer

416-666-XXXX

(click to show)

416-666-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory