2015 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD - Lthr/Panoramic Roof/Rem Start/Nav/Rev Camera/BLIS

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,995KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4510851
  • Stock #: T3348A
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J82FBB36104
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black
Interior Colour
Ebony Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
3.5L/V6 AWD, Ebony Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split/Folding Rear Bench Seat, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad/Intelligent Access, Power Liftgate, Dual Power Mirrors, Power Panoramic Roof, Voice Activated Navigation, Reverse Camera/Sensing System, Bluetooth, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, MyKey, MyFord Touch, 8” LCD Colour Touch Screen, 18” Polished Aluminum Wheels, and more! One Retail Owner, Previous Daily Rental. CarFax-No Damage Records Found.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

