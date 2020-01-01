2015 Ford Edge

3.5L/V6 AWD, Ebony Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split/Folding Rear Bench Seat, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad/Intelligent Access, Power Liftgate, Dual Power Mirrors, Power Panoramic Roof, Voice Activated Navigation, Reverse Camera/Sensing System, Bluetooth, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, MyKey, MyFord Touch, 8” LCD Colour Touch Screen, 18” Polished Aluminum Wheels, and more! One Retail Owner, Previous Daily Rental. CarFax-No Damage Records Found.



Powertrain All Wheel Drive

