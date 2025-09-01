$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Heaslip Ford
18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
905-768-3393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T5702A
- Mileage 140,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Check out this stunning 2017 Ford Escape Titanium, available now at Heaslip Ford! This sleek SUV, finished in a head-turning WHITE GOLD exterior, is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its robust 4-Wheel Drive system and automatic transmission, you'll experience confident handling and smooth performance in all weather conditions. This Escape has a comfortable interior and is ready for its next adventure with 140,267 KM on the odometer.
This 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this well-equipped SUV.
Here are five features that will make you want to drive this Escape home today:
- Luxurious Titanium Trim: Experience premium comfort and style with the Titanium trim, offering a refined interior and a host of upscale features.
- 4-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of 4-Wheel Drive, providing superior traction and control.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Spacious SUV Versatility: Benefit from the practicality of an SUV, offering ample cargo space and passenger comfort for all your needs.
- Eye-Catching Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the Escape's modern design and striking WHITE GOLD exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Heaslip Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-768-XXXX(click to show)
905-768-3393
Alternate Numbers888-286-9799
+ taxes & licensing>
905-768-3393