2018 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing
1 4 6 , 8 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10071120

10071120 Stock #: UT4768

UT4768 VIN: 1FMJK2ATXJEA06438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,822 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 107 L Fuel Tank 78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs) Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Fixed Rear Head Restraints Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Mobile hotspot internet access Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM

