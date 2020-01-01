5.0L/V8 4X4, Black Leather Trimmed Interior, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Centre Console, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad/Intelligent Access, Power/Heated/Folding Mirrors w/Memory, Voice Activated Navigation, Twin Panel Moonroof, Remote Tailgate Release, BLIS, Sync Connect, Bluetooth, Power Deployable Running Boards, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Active Park Assist, 360 degree Camera w/Split-View Display, Lariat Sport Package, and more! One Owner. CarFax-No Damage Records Found.

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

