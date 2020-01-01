Menu
2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' - One Owner/Lariat Sport Pkg/Technology Pkg

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,050KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4510848
  • Stock #: T3441B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFD46592
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
BLACK LTHR TRIM BUCKETS
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

5.0L/V8 4X4, Black Leather Trimmed Interior, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Centre Console, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad/Intelligent Access, Power/Heated/Folding Mirrors w/Memory, Voice Activated Navigation, Twin Panel Moonroof, Remote Tailgate Release, BLIS, Sync Connect, Bluetooth, Power Deployable Running Boards, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Active Park Assist, 360 degree Camera w/Split-View Display, Lariat Sport Package, and more! One Owner. CarFax-No Damage Records Found.

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive

