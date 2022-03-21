$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8872535

8872535 Stock #: T4492A

T4492A VIN: 1FTEW1E58JKD76370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magma

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,665 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1680# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.