$25,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA
XLE 21FBC
2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA
XLE 21FBC
Location
Heaslip Ford
18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
905-768-3393
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # UT3914
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2018 PUMA XLE 21FBC
Sleeps 4
A/C Unit
One slide-out
Electric jacks
Includes hitch, all hoses and electrical cables, leveling blocks, etc.
$28,815
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Heaslip Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-768-XXXX(click to show)
905-768-3393
Alternate Numbers888-286-9799
+ taxes & licensing
905-768-3393