2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>2018 PUMA XLE 21FBC</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Sleeps 4</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>A/C Unit</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>One slide-out</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Electric jacks</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Includes hitch, all hoses and electrical cables, leveling blocks, etc.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>$28,815</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;> </p>

2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA

XLE 21FBC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA

XLE 21FBC

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

  1. 1718392061
  2. 1718392063
  3. 1718392067
  4. 1718392070
  5. 1718392073
  6. 1718392183
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # UT3914
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 PUMA XLE 21FBC

Sleeps 4

A/C Unit

One slide-out

Electric jacks

Includes hitch, all hoses and electrical cables, leveling blocks, etc.

$28,815

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Heaslip Ford

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Hagersville, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Limited 138,366 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge ST for sale in Hagersville, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST 59,527 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Hagersville, ON
2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 19,750 KM $84,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heaslip Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-768-XXXX

(click to show)

905-768-3393

Alternate Numbers
888-286-9799
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

Contact Seller
2018 Puma PALOMINO 25BH TRAILER TRA