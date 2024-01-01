$35,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Heaslip Ford
18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
905-768-3393
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Initial (MSRP):
$35,600
Adjustments
Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge+ $399
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$35,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
172,135KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E55KFA84279
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,135 KM
