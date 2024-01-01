Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Hagersville, ON

2019 Ford F-150

172,135 KM

Details

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

  1. 10927283
  2. 10927283
  3. 10927283
  4. 10927283
  5. 10927283
  6. 10927283
  7. 10927283
  8. 10927283
  9. 10927283
  10. 10927283
  11. 10927283
  12. 10927283
  13. 10927283
  14. 10927283
  15. 10927283
  16. 10927283
  17. 10927283
  18. 10927283
  19. 10927283
  20. 10927283
  21. 10927283
  22. 10927283
  23. 10927283
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$35,600

Adjustments

Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $399

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$35,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
172,135KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E55KFA84279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,135 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Heaslip Ford

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Hagersville, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL 47,751 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Hagersville, ON
2021 Ford EcoSport SE 26,966 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Hagersville, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 59,627 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heaslip Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

Call Dealer

905-768-XXXX

(click to show)

905-768-3393

Alternate Numbers
888-286-9799
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150