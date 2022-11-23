$35,999 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 6 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399523

9399523 Stock #: T4582A

T4582A VIN: 1FTEW1EB2KFA89901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,632 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.