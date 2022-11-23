Menu
2019 Ford F-350

51,433 KM

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,433KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9444246
  • Stock #: T4591A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7KEE70039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,433 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Fixed antenna
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

