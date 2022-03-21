$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve
12,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8744996
- Stock #: UC4458
- VIN: 3LN6L5F98KR607881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.36 Axle Ratio
68 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 19"
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Satin Finish 7-Spoke Machined Aluminum -inc: premium painted pockets
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Rear Backup Camera Back-Up Camera
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC
EBONY, SEMI-MICRO PERF PREM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and cooled multi-contour front seats w/Active Motion (11 bladder), 10-way comfort power driver/passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar and recliner and driver seat memory
