2019 Lincoln MKZ

Listing ID: 8744996

8744996 Stock #: UC4458

UC4458 VIN: 3LN6L5F98KR607881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,885 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.36 Axle Ratio 68 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator TIRES: 19" Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 19" Satin Finish 7-Spoke Machined Aluminum -inc: premium painted pockets Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Rear Backup Camera Back-Up Camera Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross-Traffic Alert Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters INFINITE BLACK METALLIC EBONY, SEMI-MICRO PERF PREM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS EBONY, SEMI-MICRO PERF PREM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and cooled multi-contour front seats w/Active Motion (11 bladder), 10-way comfort power driver/passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar and recliner and driver seat memory

