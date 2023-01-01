2020 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge + $399 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 7 0 , 4 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10177374

10177374 Stock #: UT4814

UT4814 VIN: 1FM5K8HC5LGC05057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,436 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Regenerative Alternator Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 3.31 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology 67.7 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Door Handles Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio

