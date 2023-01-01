Menu
2020 Ford F-250

71,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9498373
  • Stock #: T4469A
  • VIN: 1FT8W2BT6LED91408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

