$59,999 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435339

9435339 Stock #: UT4622

UT4622 VIN: 1FTFW1ED5MFC56910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Pickup Cargo Box Lights FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.