2021 Ford F-150

22,445 KM

Details Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435339
  • Stock #: UT4622
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED5MFC56910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

