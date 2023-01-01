$45,999 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 2 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

9592939 Stock #: T4632A

T4632A VIN: 1FTMF1EP9MKD77903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 44,224 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut Interior Compass Locking glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Pickup Cargo Box Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Seats w/Carpet Back Material Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Exterior Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.