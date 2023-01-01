Menu
2021 Ford F-150

44,224 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9592939
  • Stock #: T4632A
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EP9MKD77903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Compass
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI

