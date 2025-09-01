$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Heaslip Ford
18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
905-768-3393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T5707A
- Mileage 82,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pre-owned 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT, now available at Heaslip Ford! This sleek grey crossover is the perfect blend of style and practicality, offering a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, you'll be prepared to tackle any road condition with confidence. This TrailBlazer has 82,479 KM on the odometer.
This TrailBlazer LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish SUV.
Here are five standout features that make this TrailBlazer a must-see:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enjoy enhanced traction and control.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get the most out of every litre of gas, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and those with active lifestyles.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with its stylish exterior and enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Heaslip Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
Heaslip Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-768-XXXX(click to show)
905-768-3393
Alternate Numbers888-286-9799
+ taxes & licensing>
905-768-3393