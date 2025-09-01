Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this pre-owned 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT, now available at Heaslip Ford! This sleek grey crossover is the perfect blend of style and practicality, offering a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, youll be prepared to tackle any road condition with confidence. This TrailBlazer has 82,479 KM on the odometer.</p><p> </p><p>This TrailBlazer LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish SUV.</p><p> </p><p>Here are five standout features that make this TrailBlazer a must-see:</p><p><br /><br /></p><ul><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enjoy enhanced traction and control.</li></ul></ul><p> </p><ul><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Get the most out of every litre of gas, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.</li></ul></ul><p> </p><ul><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and those with active lifestyles.</li></ul></ul><p> </p><ul><ul><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with its stylish exterior and enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed interior.</li></ul></ul><p> </p><ul><ul><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.</li></ul></ul><p><br /><br /></p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong><br />Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p> </p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

82,479 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13164956

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0

905-768-3393

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Dealer Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
OMVIC Transaction Fee Surcharge
Valid: 2025-09-01 - 2026-09-01
+ $22
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
82,479KM
VIN KL79MRSL9PB081986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T5707A
  • Mileage 82,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pre-owned 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT, now available at Heaslip Ford! This sleek grey crossover is the perfect blend of style and practicality, offering a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, you'll be prepared to tackle any road condition with confidence. This TrailBlazer has 82,479 KM on the odometer.

 

This TrailBlazer LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish SUV.

 

Here are five standout features that make this TrailBlazer a must-see:



    • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enjoy enhanced traction and control.

 

    • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get the most out of every litre of gas, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.

 

    • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and those with active lifestyles.

 

    • Modern Design: Turn heads with its stylish exterior and enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed interior.

 

    • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.



Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Heaslip Ford

Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Hagersville, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 70,253 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Hagersville, ON
2023 Ford Edge SEL 94,921 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Hagersville, ON
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line 2,371 KM $42,665 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Heaslip Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

Heaslip Ford

18 Main St. South, Hagersville, ON N0A 1H0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-768-XXXX

(click to show)

905-768-3393

Alternate Numbers
888-286-9799
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Heaslip Ford

905-768-3393

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer