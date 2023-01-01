Menu
1956 Lincoln Premiere

74,880 MI

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

1956 Lincoln Premiere

1956 Lincoln Premiere

Premiere

1956 Lincoln Premiere

Premiere

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_NoBadges

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,880MI
Used
  Listing ID: 10141611
  Stock #: LINC-9870L
  VIN: 56WA39870L

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,880 MI

Vehicle Description

1956 Lincoln Premiere Sedan.

Multiple award winning vehicle that has been used in multiple motion pictures including most recently "The Shape of Water" as well as on display at the Toronto International Auto Show.

Completely and painstakingly restored with documentation and photos.

This car is in exceptional condition.

Independent inspections prior to sale are welcomed.

HISTORY

3 owners from new with supporting documentation to verify.

Originally delivered in Missouri with original delivery documents included.

Imported into Canada by second owner in 1998.

In 1999 this second owner completed a bare metal repaint which remains in excellent condition today.

Purchased by the third and current owner in 2002.

Complete interior renewal in 2007.

In 2007 motor was pulled and took it to a renowned race engine builder in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. 

He re-bearinged,  ground the crankshaft and planed the heads.  It was rebuilt so it would keep a tune and run on regular pump gas.  The engine was painted the correct colour and reinstalled in a painted and detailed engine compartment.  The builder was eager to work on the engine due to it being  368 cu 285 hp 400 ft/pounds of torque, these engines were sought after by drag racers because of the Y- Block design and huge torque rating.    

Virtually all mechanicals, power brake pump,  Tredlevac booster,  brakes and steering box were rebuilt .

In its current condition this car floats  down the road with no pull or wander it rides on Coker American Classic Wide Whites with the correct wall width for 1956.  

It is a joy to drive and turns heads anywhere it goes.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

