1956 Lincoln Premiere
Premiere
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
- Listing ID: 10141611
- Stock #: LINC-9870L
- VIN: 56WA39870L
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,880 MI
Vehicle Description
1956 Lincoln Premiere Sedan.
Multiple award winning vehicle that has been used in multiple motion pictures including most recently "The Shape of Water" as well as on display at the Toronto International Auto Show.
Completely and painstakingly restored with documentation and photos.
This car is in exceptional condition.
Independent inspections prior to sale are welcomed.
HISTORY
3 owners from new with supporting documentation to verify.
Originally delivered in Missouri with original delivery documents included.
Imported into Canada by second owner in 1998.
In 1999 this second owner completed a bare metal repaint which remains in excellent condition today.
Purchased by the third and current owner in 2002.Complete interior renewal in 2007.
In 2007 motor was pulled and took it to a renowned race engine builder in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
He re-bearinged, ground the crankshaft and planed the heads. It was rebuilt so it would keep a tune and run on regular pump gas. The engine was painted the correct colour and reinstalled in a painted and detailed engine compartment. The builder was eager to work on the engine due to it being 368 cu 285 hp 400 ft/pounds of torque, these engines were sought after by drag racers because of the Y- Block design and huge torque rating.
Virtually all mechanicals, power brake pump, Tredlevac booster, brakes and steering box were rebuilt .
In its current condition this car floats down the road with no pull or wander it rides on Coker American Classic Wide Whites with the correct wall width for 1956.
It is a joy to drive and turns heads anywhere it goes.
