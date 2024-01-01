1966 Chevrolet Corvair

Menu
<p><strong><span>1966 Chevrolet CorvairCorsa Convertible</span></strong></p><p><span> </span><br></p><p><strong><span>VIN</span></strong><span>:<span>                          </span>610767000489</span></p><p><strong><span>TRIM:</span></strong><span><span>                       </span>702 Fawn Vinyl </span></p><p><span><span>                                    </span>FrontBucket Seats upgraded to 1969 Style with Head Restraints</span></p><p><strong><span>PAINT:</span></strong><span> <span>                     </span>OriginallyCameo Beige Repaint in 202x to Aztec Bronze </span></p><p><strong><span>TOP</span></strong><span>:<span>                          </span>PowerTop</span></p><p><strong><span>BUILT IN:</span></strong><span><span>                </span>Oshawa, Ontario,Canada</span></p><p><strong><span>DATE:</span></strong><span><span>                       </span>2 October1965</span></p><p><strong><span>MODEL</span></strong><span>:<span>                  </span>10767 Corsa Convertible</span></p><p><strong><span>ENGINE:</span></strong><span><span>                 </span>164 CID 140 HP 4bbl 6 Cylinder </span></p><p><strong><span>DEALER:</span></strong><span><span>                </span>City Chev Olds,Hamilton, ON</span></p><p><span>NUMBER PRODUCED FOR SALE IN CANADA (SAME MODEL NO. ONLY) <strong>192</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>OPTION<span>                               </span>DESCRIPTION</span></strong></p><p><span>C06<span>                             </span>FOLDING POWER LIFT TOP</span></p><p><span>M20<span>                            </span>TRANSMISSION: 4 SPEED MANUAL WIDE RATIO</span></p><p><span>P54<span>                             </span>TIRE: 7.00-13-4 HWY W/WALL</span></p><p><span>U63<span>                             </span>RADIO: AM PUSHBUTTON</span></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724242536644_01984134965198292 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span>This Oshawa Built Corvair wasdelivered to City Chev Olds in Hamilton, Ontario.<span>  </span>After many years of daily service, it wasfound for sale in Oakville, Ontario in the late Seventies. It passed to a longtime Corvair Enthusiast who </span><span>converted it to aTurbo.<span>  </span>This was beautifully done withprofessional detail down to the cutout for the single exhaust.<span>  </span>When the motor was rebuilt, it was returnedto its original 140 4bbl configuration, but with twin Turbo ExhaustCutouts.<span>  </span></span></p><p><span> </span><span>The current owner purchasedthe car in March, 2015 from the President of CORSA Ontario, thelocal Corvair Car Club.<span>  </span></span></p><p><span> </span><span>The car has seen less than5,000 miles over the past 9 years.<span> </span>Improvements and enhancements over this time have included:</span></p><p><span> </span><br><span>SUSPENSION- springs & bushings, Flaming River Quick RatioSteering Box, Tie Rods, idler arms</span></p><p><span> </span><br></p><p><strong><span>Engine</span></strong><span> -<span>  </span>Turbo Motorreplaced with 140 4 bbl. Rebuild included deflashing, valves, deep seats, newfull fin pistons (displacement increased to 2.9L), roller tip rockers, 270degree cam; Aluminum finned valve covers and oil pan,<span>  </span>SS fuel lines, 4 carburetors rebuilt, RogerParent<span>  </span>Carb Linkage, Seth EmersonWireset, dual exhaust</span></p><p><strong><span>Other</span></strong><span> - <span> </span>Internallyregulated Alternator, electric fuel pump</span></p><p><span> </span><br></p><p><strong><span>Body - (</span></strong><span>redone 2019-20) Ontario Car. Rust has beenrepaired.<span>  </span>Finished in Aztec Bronze also a 1966 Corvair Colour.<span>  </span>Newweatherstrip, engine cover insulation.</span><br><span>New Bumpers, nose trim, quarter window frames, toplatches, exterior door handles, wheel arch trim, script and emblems. <span> </span><span> </span></span></p><p><img src=file:////Users/stevegormley/Library/Group%20Containers/UBF8T346G9.Office/TemporaryItems/msohtmlclip/clip_image002.png></p><p><strong><span>Interior</span></strong><span> 1969 Camaro Seats with head restraints covered tomatch Corvair Fawn interior.<span>  </span></span></p> <p><strong><span>Wheels<span>  </span>and Tires</span></strong><span> (2022) -<span>  </span>American Racing TorqueThrust II, 15x6, </span></p><p><span><span>                                                </span>185-65/R15(Front)<span>  </span>195-65/R15 (Rear) </span></p><p><br></p> <p>** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1682346445326_9978056229470107 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

