1966 Chevrolet Corvair
Corsa Convertible
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CHEV-00489
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1966 Chevrolet CorvairCorsa Convertible
VIN: 610767000489
TRIM: 702 Fawn Vinyl
FrontBucket Seats upgraded to 1969 Style with Head Restraints
PAINT: OriginallyCameo Beige Repaint in 202x to Aztec Bronze
TOP: PowerTop
BUILT IN: Oshawa, Ontario,Canada
DATE: 2 October1965
MODEL: 10767 Corsa Convertible
ENGINE: 164 CID 140 HP 4bbl 6 Cylinder
DEALER: City Chev Olds,Hamilton, ON
NUMBER PRODUCED FOR SALE IN CANADA (SAME MODEL NO. ONLY) 192
OPTION DESCRIPTION
C06 FOLDING POWER LIFT TOP
M20 TRANSMISSION: 4 SPEED MANUAL WIDE RATIO
P54 TIRE: 7.00-13-4 HWY W/WALL
U63 RADIO: AM PUSHBUTTON
This Oshawa Built Corvair wasdelivered to City Chev Olds in Hamilton, Ontario. After many years of daily service, it wasfound for sale in Oakville, Ontario in the late Seventies. It passed to a longtime Corvair Enthusiast who converted it to aTurbo. This was beautifully done withprofessional detail down to the cutout for the single exhaust. When the motor was rebuilt, it was returnedto its original 140 4bbl configuration, but with twin Turbo ExhaustCutouts.
The current owner purchasedthe car in March, 2015 from the President of CORSA Ontario, thelocal Corvair Car Club.
The car has seen less than5,000 miles over the past 9 years. Improvements and enhancements over this time have included:
SUSPENSION- springs & bushings, Flaming River Quick RatioSteering Box, Tie Rods, idler arms
Engine - Turbo Motorreplaced with 140 4 bbl. Rebuild included deflashing, valves, deep seats, newfull fin pistons (displacement increased to 2.9L), roller tip rockers, 270degree cam; Aluminum finned valve covers and oil pan, SS fuel lines, 4 carburetors rebuilt, RogerParent Carb Linkage, Seth EmersonWireset, dual exhaust
Other - Internallyregulated Alternator, electric fuel pump
Body - (redone 2019-20) Ontario Car. Rust has beenrepaired. Finished in Aztec Bronze also a 1966 Corvair Colour. Newweatherstrip, engine cover insulation.
New Bumpers, nose trim, quarter window frames, toplatches, exterior door handles, wheel arch trim, script and emblems.
Interior 1969 Camaro Seats with head restraints covered tomatch Corvair Fawn interior.
Wheels and Tires (2022) - American Racing TorqueThrust II, 15x6,
185-65/R15(Front) 195-65/R15 (Rear)
