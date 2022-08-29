$CALL+ tax & licensing
1967 Jaguar XKE
E Type
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** COMING SOON on WWW.BRINGATRAILER.COM ** 1967 SERIES 1.25 E TYPE 4.2 Litre OTS (open two seater) Left hand drive VIN / CHASSIS # 1E15519
RARE factory hard top.
Numbers matching car , body, engine, chassis, gear box
Manual 4 speed transmission Original Body Colour BRG (British Racing Green) Original Interior Colour: Light Tan ( now black) Original Soft Top Colour: Black The car is powered by a 4.2 litre double overhead cam in-line 6 cylinder producing 265 horsepower matched to a 4 speed full syncro gearbox. EXTRAS included with the car: } FACTORY (colour matching BRG) Hardtop } Full (old English white) Tonneau cover } Black Boot cover } Factory Jack / handle / bag and THOR KNOCKOFF HAMMER } TOOL ROLL ( partial tools not all original) }Jaguar Factory Service manual }Jaguar factory parts manual } Numerous spare parts SERVICE RECORDS / PARTS PURCHASES / REPAIRS Records / invoices and the sale / purchase agreement paperwork going back to August 1984 JAGUAR HERITAGE TRUST CERTIFICATE which verifies the authenticity of the car. HISTORY This is a CANADIAN car that was imported into Montreal and then resided in the Hamilton area all its life.
