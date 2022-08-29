Menu
1967 Jaguar XKE

68,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

1967 Jaguar XKE

1967 Jaguar XKE

E Type

1967 Jaguar XKE

E Type

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9207310
  Stock #: JAG-00123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** COMING SOON on WWW.BRINGATRAILER.COM **   1967 SERIES 1.25 E TYPE 4.2 Litre OTS (open two seater) Left hand drive  VIN / CHASSIS # 1E15519  


RARE factory hard top.


Numbers matching car , body, engine, chassis, gear box 


Manual 4 speed transmission Original Body Colour BRG (British Racing Green) Original Interior Colour: Light  Tan ( now black)  Original Soft Top Colour: Black   The car is powered by a 4.2 litre double overhead cam in-line 6 cylinder producing 265 horsepower matched to a 4 speed full syncro gearbox.     EXTRAS included with the car: } FACTORY (colour matching BRG) Hardtop  } Full (old English white) Tonneau cover   } Black Boot cover  } Factory Jack / handle / bag  and THOR KNOCKOFF HAMMER  } TOOL ROLL ( partial tools not all original)  }Jaguar Factory Service manual }Jaguar factory parts manual  } Numerous spare parts    SERVICE RECORDS / PARTS PURCHASES / REPAIRS  Records / invoices  and the sale / purchase agreement paperwork going back to August 1984    JAGUAR HERITAGE TRUST CERTIFICATE which verifies the authenticity of the car.    HISTORY      This is a CANADIAN car that was imported into Montreal and then resided in the Hamilton area all its life.    


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

