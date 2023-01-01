Menu
1967 Porsche 912

28,838 MI

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,838MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181865
  • Stock #: POR-54619
  • VIN: 354619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # POR-54619
  • Mileage 28,838 MI

Vehicle Description


** LIVE AUCTION **

https://www.pcarmarket.com/auction/1967-porsche-912-3/

1967 Porsche 912

Original and rust free Canadian West Coast car from new.

Rare 3-gauge instrument cluster- 5 speed manual transmission

The car had a full mechanical rebuild in 2006 and has been garage kept and carefully driven and maintained it's entire life.

Full mechanical rebuild and interior restoration in 2006 by Jakob's Auto Repair in B.C (at odometer 25,606 mi)- Restored Fuchs alloy wheels from 60's 912 (set of 5)  as well as original date stamped steel wheels and hub cabs (set of 5)

Original owners manual

Original tool set (missing a few tools)

Full mechanical rebuild and interior restoration in 2006 by Jakob's Auto Repair in B.C (at odometer 25,606 mi)- Restored Fuchs alloy wheels from 60's 912 (set of 5)  as well as original date stamped steel wheels and hub cabs (set of 5)

Original owners manual

Original tool set (missing a few tools)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

