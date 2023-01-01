$CALL+ tax & licensing
1967 Porsche 912
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
- Listing ID: 10181865
- Stock #: POR-54619
- VIN: 354619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,838 MI
Vehicle Description
** LIVE AUCTION **
https://www.pcarmarket.com/auction/1967-porsche-912-3/
Original and rust free Canadian West Coast car from new.
Rare 3-gauge instrument cluster- 5 speed manual transmission
The car had a full mechanical rebuild in 2006 and has been garage kept and carefully driven and maintained it's entire life.
Full mechanical rebuild and interior restoration in 2006 by Jakob's Auto Repair in B.C (at odometer 25,606 mi)- Restored Fuchs alloy wheels from 60's 912 (set of 5) as well as original date stamped steel wheels and hub cabs (set of 5)
Original owners manual
Original tool set (missing a few tools)
Full mechanical rebuild and interior restoration in 2006 by Jakob's Auto Repair in B.C (at odometer 25,606 mi)- Restored Fuchs alloy wheels from 60's 912 (set of 5) as well as original date stamped steel wheels and hub cabs (set of 5)
