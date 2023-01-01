$23,990+ tax & licensing
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Beetle
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
$23,990
- Listing ID: 10055463
- Stock #: VW-28254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,233 MI
Vehicle Description
1968 VW Beetle.
Started life as a completely original Arizona vehicle with the same local owner for 30 years.
Was completely restored at John's Bug Shop.
Complete rebuilt 1835 CC engine, twin carbs, new engine with just 325 miles on it.
Custom interior with new Radio and speakers
New chrome wheels and tach.
No rust.
This is a stunning air cooled collectible VW.
