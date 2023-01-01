Menu
1968 Volkswagen Beetle

8,233 MI

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

Beetle

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

Beetle

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,233MI
Used
  Listing ID: 10055463
  Stock #: VW-28254

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # VW-28254
  Mileage 8,233 MI

Vehicle Description

1968 VW Beetle.

Started life as a completely original Arizona vehicle with the same local owner for 30 years.

Was completely restored at John's Bug Shop.

Complete rebuilt 1835 CC engine, twin carbs, new engine with just 325 miles on it.

Custom interior with new Radio and speakers

New chrome wheels and tach.

No rust.

This is a stunning air cooled collectible VW.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

