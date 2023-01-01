Menu
1976 Porsche 930

70,100 MI

Details Description

$159,990

+ tax & licensing
$159,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

1976 Porsche 930

1976 Porsche 930

Turbo

1976 Porsche 930

Turbo

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_NoBadges

$159,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,100MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434243
  • Stock #: POR-800495
  • VIN: 9306800495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # POR-800495
  • Mileage 70,100 MI

Vehicle Description

** Incoming **



1976 Porsche 930 Turbo.



The original Widowmaker.



All original numbers matching, no accidents, supporting documentation including Porsche Certificate of Authenticity.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

