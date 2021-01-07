Menu
1985 Chevrolet C10/K10

249,500 KM

Details Description

$9,998

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

Pickup C10

Pickup C10

Location

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
  • Listing ID: 6534360
  • Stock #: CHE-226245
  • VIN: 2GCDC14H2F1226245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Chevrolet pick up truck


Frame up restoration approximately 10 years ago. Needs little to bring it back to its former glory.


305 cubic inch V-8 engine, automatic transmission.


Very solid body. Future collectible.


 


 


This vehicle can be purchased Ontario Certified and including a Lubrico 3 month 5,000 km Drivers Shield Comprehensive warranty for an additional $695.00. Financing is available for this vehicle and additional extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory as well as exclusive access to auction inventory and details on the many unique services we offer such as consignment sales and brokerage purchases. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim High.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

