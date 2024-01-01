Menu
Accident free Ontario car from new.

Same mature owner since 1998 who is a long standing member of Porsche Club of America.

Factory sports seats, power sunroof, front and rear spoilers.

Custom built 3.6 litre turbocharged engine by renowned Porsche builder Jay Lloyd.

Upgraded custom wheels, sport suspension and and upgraded brakes.

Street legal and set up for track duty with small roll cage.

Zero rust.

Contact us for additional information and photographs.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

1987 Porsche 911

245,345 KM

$99,990

1987 Porsche 911

Carrera 3.6 litre Turbo Coupe

1987 Porsche 911

Carrera 3.6 litre Turbo Coupe

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$99,990

245,345KM
VIN WP0AB0916HS120167

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # POR-120167
  • Mileage 245,345 KM

Accident free Ontario car from new.

Same mature owner since 1998 who is a long standing member of Porsche Club of America.

Factory sports seats, power sunroof, front and rear spoilers.

Custom built 3.6 litre turbocharged engine by renowned Porsche builder Jay Lloyd.

Upgraded custom wheels, sport suspension and and upgraded brakes.

Street legal and set up for track duty with small roll cage.

Zero rust.

Contact us for additional information and photographs.


** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715

$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

1987 Porsche 911