2007 Ducati Sport
1000 Biposto
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
- Stock #: DUC-007330
- VIN: ZDM1WABP27B007330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 29,656 KM
Vehicle Description
This rare orange coloured Sport Classic 1000 Biposto has many upgrades including the highly desirable Termignoni exhaust sytem with the factory ECU and air box upgrade, gold billet clutch and brake reservoirs, bar end mirrors, front fly screen, tidy tail.
2 owner Canadian bike from new. Same owner for past 12 years who is a mature enthusiast and member of the Ducati Club.
Serviced religiously with the 24,000 belt service having recently been completed.
Comes with 3 keys including the infamous Ducati Red key required for programming the bike.
Those in the know recognize will recognize that this is an appreciating classic motorcycle and an excellent investment.
