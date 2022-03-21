Menu
2007 Ducati Sport

29,656 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2007 Ducati Sport

2007 Ducati Sport

1000 Biposto

2007 Ducati Sport

1000 Biposto

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,656KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8789912
  Stock #: DUC-007330
  VIN: ZDM1WABP27B007330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # DUC-007330
  • Mileage 29,656 KM

Vehicle Description

This rare orange coloured Sport Classic 1000 Biposto has many upgrades including the highly desirable Termignoni exhaust sytem with the factory ECU and air box upgrade, gold billet clutch and brake reservoirs, bar end mirrors, front fly screen, tidy tail.


2 owner Canadian bike from new. Same owner for past 12 years who is a mature enthusiast and member of the Ducati Club.


Serviced religiously with the 24,000 belt service having recently been completed.


Comes with 3 keys including the infamous Ducati Red key required for programming the bike.


Those in the know recognize will recognize that this is an appreciating classic motorcycle and an excellent investment.


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-XXXX

905-875-0715

