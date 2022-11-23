$9,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Auto EX, 1 owner, low km's, no accidents
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9442191
- Stock #: HON-816286
- VIN: 1HGCP26728A816286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,212 KM
Vehicle Description
** In transit to dealership please call before attending **
One elderly couple owned from new, no accidents, heated underground garage it's entire life, zero rust.
Service records from new.
The up level EX trim comes with ai conditioning, alloy wheels, power sunroof, keyless entry with two remotes.
Also included set of winter tires.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **
All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.
Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.
You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Vehicle Features
