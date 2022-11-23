Menu
2008 Honda Accord

94,212 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

4dr I4 Auto EX, 1 owner, low km's, no accidents

2008 Honda Accord

4dr I4 Auto EX, 1 owner, low km's, no accidents

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9442191
  • Stock #: HON-816286
  • VIN: 1HGCP26728A816286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HON-816286
  • Mileage 94,212 KM

Vehicle Description

** In transit to dealership please call before attending **


One elderly couple owned from new, no accidents, heated underground garage it's entire life, zero rust.


Service records from new.


The up level EX trim comes with ai conditioning, alloy wheels, power sunroof, keyless entry with two remotes.


Also included set of winter tires.


 


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

