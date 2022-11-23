2008 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 2 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9442191

9442191 Stock #: HON-816286

HON-816286 VIN: 1HGCP26728A816286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # HON-816286

Mileage 94,212 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.