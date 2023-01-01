$15,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti G37
Coupe G37S
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
- VIN: JNKCV64E98M124844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 105,875 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 G37S rear wheel drive coupe with 330 HP V-6 engine mated to an automatic transmission with paddle shifting.
Same female owner since 2011.
No accidents, service history, never winter driven. Not a speck of rust.
2 keys/remotes, push button start, power sunroof, Bose stereo, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity.
This is a very special car in exceptional condition.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
