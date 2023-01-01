Menu
2008 Infiniti G37

105,875 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2008 Infiniti G37

2008 Infiniti G37

Coupe G37S

2008 Infiniti G37

Coupe G37S

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_LowKilometer

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

105,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055466
  • Stock #: INF-24844
  • VIN: JNKCV64E98M124844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # INF-24844
  • Mileage 105,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 G37S rear wheel drive coupe with 330 HP V-6 engine mated to an automatic transmission with paddle shifting.

Same female owner since 2011.

No accidents, service history, never winter driven. Not a speck of rust.

2 keys/remotes, push button start, power sunroof, Bose stereo, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity.


This is a very special car in exceptional condition.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Emergency inside trunk release
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Rear seat LATCH system

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
Continuously variable valve timing control system

Interior

Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
(2) 12V pwr points
Lockable illuminated glove box
Illuminated entry/exit system w/delayed fade-out
Dual front seatback pockets
Front door map pockets w/bottle holders

Exterior

Integrated front fog lamps
Chrome front grille
Auto on/off high intensity discharge (HID) xenon headlamps

Additional Features

manual shift mode
Temporary use spare tire
(4) front/(2) rear cup holders
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbag
Rear heater vents
Leather & aluminum trimmed shift knob
door grips
Dual chrome exhaust outlets
UV-reducing glass
downshift rev-matching
Driver/front passenger dual-stage advanced air bag system (AABS) w/passenger occupancy sensor
Front safety belt pretensioners w/load limiters
Vehicle-speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
Folding rear bench seat w/trunk pass-through
Pwr windows-inc: front windows 1-touch up/down feature & safety reverse
Rear window in-glass diversity antenna system
Analog quartz clock
Aluminum interior trim-inc: instrument panel
door speaker grilles
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extenders
Dual front map reading lamps w/sunglasses holder
3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine
Dual gas hood struts
Independent aluminum-alloy multi-link rear suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

