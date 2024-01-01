2009 Mazda Miata MX-5

Menu
Top of the line GT trim.

Every available option including powered hard top, Bilstein suspension, automatic climate control, leather interior with heated seats, Bose sound system.

6 speed manual transmission.

Low low mileage two owner Ontario car from new.

Guaranteed accident free.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
20,105KM
VIN JM1NC26F890203395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MAZ-203395
  • Mileage 20,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line GT trim.

Every available option including powered hard top, Bilstein suspension, automatic climate control, leather interior with heated seats, Bose sound system.

6 speed manual transmission.

Low low mileage two owner Ontario car from new.

Guaranteed accident free.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Pwr retractable hard top

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Electrochromic rearview mirror
STEERING WHEEL
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
coin holder
12-volt pwr outlet
dual cup holders
Carpeted floor mats
Lockable glove box
Leather-wrapped shift knob
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Exterior temperature gauge
Driver seatback map pocket
Leather-wrapped parking brake handle

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Front strut tower bar

Safety

Side Air Bags
Dual front air bags
Side-impact door beams
ISOFIX child seat anchors

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
(7) speakers
aux input jack
Bose audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo
Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Convenience

Sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

Storage Box
coolant temp
Oil pressure
trunk
fuel level
Colour-keyed pwr mirrors
Low fuel warning lamp
Dual exhaust outlets w/silver tips
Mesh aero board windblocker
Silver-finish interior trim-inc: gauge rings
air-vent bezels
inner door handles
shift-plate bezel
needle punch carpeting
speed-sensing auto audio volume control
Rear centre storage compartment
Trunk-inc: light
mat
Tire puncture repair kit
Rear fender-mounted antenna
Pwr windows w/1-touch-down
Side door bottle holders
Silver seatback bar trim
Seatbelt pretensioners w/force limiter
P205/45R17 performance tires
Mesh type front grill w/chrome trim
Green solar-tinted windshield
Leather-like centre armrest & console lid
Premium decorative dash trim
Leather door trim panel
Door pocket insert
(2) resettable trip odometers
2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve I4 engine w/variable valve timing (VVT)
Aluminum pwr plant frame (PPF)
17 aluminum alloy wheels
Engine RPM-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Xenon HID headlights w/chrome surround
Black gauges w/white lettering & red night time illumination-inc: tachometer
Inboard command buttons
indicator light
safety sensors for PRHT
Remote releases: fuel door
MP3 & WMA functionality
Independent double wishbone front suspension w/aluminum arms
mono tube dampers
Multi-link rear suspension w/aluminum baring support

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
