2010 Chevrolet Corvette

41,500 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

740 HP, 2dr Cpe Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

740 HP, 2dr Cpe Z16 Grand Sport w/1LT

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9119938
  • Stock #: CHE-108104
  • VIN: 1G1YP2DW5A5108104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CHE-108104
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 6 speed manual transmission.


One owner from new extremely low mileage.


Gorgeous and rare Crystal Red Metallic exterior on black leather interior.


Professionally installed performance modifications resulting in 740 RWHP:


Vortech V3 Supercharger with custom tune.


Kooks Headers with custom exhaust system.


Upgraded radiator.


They don't make manual transmission Corvettes anymore.


This is a future collectible car in immaculate condition.


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

