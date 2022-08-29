2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9119938

9119938 Stock #: CHE-108104

CHE-108104 VIN: 1G1YP2DW5A5108104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # CHE-108104

Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.