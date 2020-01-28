Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn XR FWD, auto, a/c, no accidents, spotless

2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn XR FWD, auto, a/c, no accidents, spotless

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,910KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4566519
  • Stock #: TOY-040583
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC040583
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

XR trim with 2.4 litre 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, cruise control, remote entry.

Spotless 2 owner Ontario car just traded in.

Guaranteed accident free.


This vehicle can be purchased certified and including a Lubrico 3 month 5,000 km Drivers Shield Comprehensive warranty for an additional $695.00. Financing is available for this vehicle and additional extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 18 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory as well as exclusive access to auction inventory and details on the many unique services we offer such as consignment sales and brokerage purchases. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim High.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

