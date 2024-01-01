$24,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4dr S, $112K MSRP
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,338 KM
Vehicle Description
** In transit to dealership please call prior to attending **
2012 Porsche Cayenne S $112K MSRP
400 horsepower 4.8 litre V-8 engine mated to an 8 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.
LOADED S trim model with options generally seen on the Turbo Cayenne.
Adjustable Air Suspension (rare)
PDCC - Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (very rare)
21 inch Sport Edition wheels with extended wheel arches and extra set of winter rims included
14 way power seats with memory package
Porsche crest in front and rear headrests
Heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats
Memory package for electric steering column
Panoramic Sunroof system
No roof rails
Porsche Entry and Drive keyless system
Bose audio package with 6 C.D changer
PCM with factory Navigation
Comfort plus package
Bi Xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (cornering lights)
Reverse camera and park assist front and rear
Lane Change assist
Porsche Intelligent Performance
Rear electric sunshades
PTV Plus
Cargo management
Compass display on instrument panel
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Vehicle Features
