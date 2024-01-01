Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>** In transit to dealership please call prior to attending **</p><p>2012 Porsche Cayenne S $112K MSRP</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>400 horsepower 4.8 litre V-8 engine mated to an 8 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>LOADED S trim </span><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>model with options generally seen on the Turbo Cayenne.</span><br></p><p>Adjustable Air Suspension (rare)</p><p>PDCC - Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (very rare)</p><p>21 inch Sport Edition wheels with extended wheel arches and extra set of winter rims included</p><p>14 way power seats with memory package</p><p>Porsche crest in front and rear headrests</p><p>Heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats</p><p>Memory package for electric steering column</p><p><br></p><p>Panoramic Sunroof system</p><p>No roof rails</p><p>Porsche Entry and Drive keyless system</p><br><p><br></p><p>Bose audio package with 6 C.D changer</p><p>PCM with factory Navigation</p><p>Comfort plus package</p><p>Bi Xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (cornering lights)</p><p>Reverse camera and park assist front and rear</p><p>Lane Change assist</p><p>Porsche Intelligent Performance</p><p>Rear electric sunshades</p><p>PTV Plus</p><p>Cargo management</p><p>Compass display on instrument panel<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1704824650604_20906103173614876 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p> <p>** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1682346445326_9978056229470107 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2012 Porsche Cayenne

134,338 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr S, $112K MSRP

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr S, $112K MSRP

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

  1. 10856994
  2. 10856994
  3. 10856994
  4. 10856994
  5. 10856994
  6. 10856994
  7. 10856994
  8. 10856994
  9. 10856994
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,338KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A26CLA40062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,338 KM

Vehicle Description

** In transit to dealership please call prior to attending **

2012 Porsche Cayenne S $112K MSRP

400 horsepower 4.8 litre V-8 engine mated to an 8 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

LOADED S trim model with options generally seen on the Turbo Cayenne.

Adjustable Air Suspension (rare)

PDCC - Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (very rare)

21 inch Sport Edition wheels with extended wheel arches and extra set of winter rims included

14 way power seats with memory package

Porsche crest in front and rear headrests

Heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats

Memory package for electric steering column


Panoramic Sunroof system

No roof rails

Porsche Entry and Drive keyless system



Bose audio package with 6 C.D changer

PCM with factory Navigation

Comfort plus package

Bi Xenon headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (cornering lights)

Reverse camera and park assist front and rear

Lane Change assist

Porsche Intelligent Performance

Rear electric sunshades

PTV Plus

Cargo management

Compass display on instrument panel







** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Variocam Plus
4.8L DOHC SMPI aluminum 32-valve V8 engine

Interior

rear window defogger
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Leather shift knob
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
COMPASS DISPLAY

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front/rear side-impact airbags

Exterior

Heated washer nozzles
Front/rear fog lamps

Additional Features

coolant temp
speedometer
outside temp
fuel level
oil temp
TIME
Standard Comfort Seats
Engine drag torque control (EDTC)
Homelink door opener
18 collapsible spare tire
5 monochrome stereo display
Pwr heated mirrors w/memory
Black roof rail mounts
Pwr windows -inc: remote for rear window
Refrigerated glove compartment
Integrated dry sump lubrication
Trailer hitch prep
Water cooled engine
4-wheel vented disc brakes -inc: 6-piston front/4-piston rear monobloc fixed aluminum silver brake calipers
Engine management system SDI 4.1 -inc: electronic throttle
ISOFIX child seat anchor prep -inc: all passenger seating
Dual front airbags w/passenger sensor
Centre high-mounted spoiler-integrated rear brake lamp
Halogen headlamps -inc: manual levelling
8-speed Tiptronic S transmission -inc: automatic start-stop system
Speed
front seat force-limiters
programmable customized opening height
trip mileage
warnings
wiper delay control
3-point seat belts -inc: outboard seating pre-tensioners
Pwr tailgate -inc: auto open/close
Analog dial gauges -inc: tachometer
On-board computer -inc: digital continuous indication of total mileage
2-speed wiper system -inc: rain-sensing
Bumper safety system -inc: (2) cross-members
(2) crush zones

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulletproof Auto Sales

Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr GTS for sale in Halton Hills, ON
2014 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr GTS 161,656 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg for sale in Halton Hills, ON
2016 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Elite Pkg 76,150 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab 140.5
2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 26,476 MI $44,990 + tax & lic

Email Bulletproof Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

Call Dealer

905-875-XXXX

(click to show)

905-875-0715

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

Contact Seller
2012 Porsche Cayenne