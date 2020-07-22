Menu
2013 Ford Focus

142,650 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

4dr Sdn SE, automatic, power sunroof

4dr Sdn SE, automatic, power sunroof

Location

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

142,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5692737
  • Stock #: FORD-1435
  • VIN: 1FADP3F24DL120045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Focus SE with 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, bluetooth connectivity.


 


 


This vehicle can be purchased Ontario Certified and including a Lubrico 3 month 5,000 km Drivers Shield Comprehensive warranty for an additional $695.00. Financing is available for this vehicle and additional extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory as well as exclusive access to auction inventory and details on the many unique services we offer such as consignment sales and brokerage purchases. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim High.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

