$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4DR DIESEL
2013 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4DR DIESEL
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Umber metallic exteior on premium two tone leather interior.
2 owner, dealer serviced no accidents original MSRP of $102,325.00
Fully loaded diesel with several noteworthy high value options including:
Air suspension with Porsche PASM
14-way Power Seats with Memory Package
Two tone natural leather interior in expresso/cognac
Premium Plus package
Walnut interior package
Grab Handles in Walnut Finish
Three Spoke Multi-Function Heated Steering Wheel in Walnut Trim
Adaptive cruise control
Panoramic roof
Porsche entry and drive
Stainless steel nose trim
Sill protection in aluminum
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bulletproof Auto Sales
Email Bulletproof Auto Sales
Bulletproof Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-875-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-875-0715