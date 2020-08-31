Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

114,064 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn, auto, a/c, bluetooth, 1 owner no accidents

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn, auto, a/c, bluetooth, 1 owner no accidents

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,064KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5799030
  Stock #: TOY-044444
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE6DC044444

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # TOY-044444
  Mileage 114,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, remote entry, cruise control, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity.


One lady owned from new guaranteed accident free.


 


 


This vehicle can be purchased Ontario Certified and including a Lubrico 3 month 5,000 km Drivers Shield Comprehensive warranty for an additional $695.00. Financing is available for this vehicle and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

