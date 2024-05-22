Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><span>** In transit to dealership please call for additional info **</span></span></p><p><span><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723991794803_18651273052065798 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2014 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT </span></span></p><p><span><span>Competition seats</span></span></p><p><span><span>7-speed Manual Transmission</span></span></p><p><span><span>Only 38,000 km-Mint Condition inside and out</span></span></p><p><span><span> Has Transferable Factory GM Powertrain Warranty remaining until June 2025 </span></span></p><p><span><span>Top 3LT Trim with Competition Package- Black Leather Competition Seats- Heated & Cooled Seats- Alcantara Steering Wheel & Seat Inserts- Carbon Fiber Interior Package- OEM Carbon Fiber Targa Roof- Heads Up Display- Factory Performance Exhaust- Z51 Rear Spoiler- Yellow Calipers- Runs and drives excellent</span></span></p><p><span><span>Fresh oil change completed on May 22, 2024</span></span></p><br> <p>** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1682346445326_9978056229470107 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

38,668 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT, comp seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT, comp seats

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,668KM
VIN 1G1YE2D75E5133167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CHE-133167
  • Mileage 38,668 KM

Vehicle Description

** In transit to dealership please call for additional info **

2014 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT 

Competition seats

7-speed Manual Transmission

Only 38,000 km-Mint Condition inside and out

Has Transferable Factory GM Powertrain Warranty remaining until June 2025

Top 3LT Trim with Competition Package- Black Leather Competition Seats- Heated & Cooled Seats- Alcantara Steering Wheel & Seat Inserts- Carbon Fiber Interior Package- OEM Carbon Fiber Targa Roof- Heads Up Display- Factory Performance Exhaust- Z51 Rear Spoiler- Yellow Calipers- Runs and drives excellent

Fresh oil change completed on May 22, 2024


** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
antenna
Navigation System
Cargo Net
CENTRE CONSOLE
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
glovebox
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS

Convenience

tilt
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk entrapment release

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
Exhaust
SUNSHADES
Lock-out protection
Rear Window
hatch release
MIRRORS
cargo
ENGINE
TELESCOPING
brakes
track mode w/G-Meter
vehicle speed
engine RPM
seatbelts
headlamps
Front
Intermittent
steering column
AUTO-DIMMING
Lighting
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Windshield wipers and washers
internal
solar ray
4-wheel disc
integral
Electric
body coloured
Mirror
Frame
4 wheel independent
12-Volt
LED Running Lamps
Audio system feature
DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Heated and vented driver and passenger seating
Universal home remote -inc: 3-channel programmable garage door opener located on driver visor
Aluminum
rack-and-pinion
electronic with set and resume speed
rear-view
heated power-adjustable
DARK GREY METALLIC
push button open
Seat adjusters
behind screen storage
hidden
Engine access
frameless
speed sensitive
rear opening hood
6.2L ALUMINUM (376 CI) V8 DI
retained accessory
power bolster and power lumbar
Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel
upper door trim panels and console storage cover
frontal & side-impact
driver and passenger -inc: passenger detecting system (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraint for your child's age and size
even with air bags. See Owner's Manual for more safety information)
3 point with dual pretensioners
P245/40ZR18 and rear
P285/35ZR19 performance run flat
xenon high-intensity discharge (HID) -inc: LED park & turn signals
O/S LH & RH
driver-side auto dimming
light tinted
Seating adjuster driver and passenger side power
8-way
auxiliary outlet to power accessories
driver information centre -inc: reconfigurable cluster
8 high definition display
Head-up display -inc: colour readouts for street mode
power with driver/passenger express-up/down feature
Memory package -inc: recalls (2) driver presets for 8-way pwr driver seat
outside mirrors & steering column
dual-zone automatic -inc: individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
interior -inc: courtesy
Storage -inc: electric locking glovebox
rear compartment w/cover
Brembo pwr
aluminized stainless steel with 3 polished stainless steel tips
Bose premium 10-speaker system -inc: bass box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulletproof Auto Sales

Used 2020 Honda Africa Twin ES DCT for sale in Halton Hills, ON
2020 Honda Africa Twin ES DCT 3,200 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible for sale in Halton Hills, ON
2005 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 67,464 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4DR DIESEL for sale in Halton Hills, ON
2014 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4DR DIESEL 191,880 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Bulletproof Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-875-XXXX

(click to show)

905-875-0715

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Corvette