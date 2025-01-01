Menu
** On way to dealership please call to confirm its on site **

Highly optioned 2014 Cayenne Diesel.

$85,615 MSRP

Dealer serviced.

Dark blue metallic exterior on black leather interior.

Notable options include Porsche Entry and Drive, adaptive cruise control, 14 way heated and cooled seats, reverse camera.


** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

2014 Porsche Cayenne

185,713 KM

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

12712344

2014 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_NoBadges

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,713KM
VIN WP1AF2A29ELA40936

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,713 KM

** On way to dealership please call to confirm it's on site **

Highly optioned 2014 Cayenne Diesel.

$85,615 MSRP

Dealer serviced.

Dark blue metallic exterior on black leather interior.

Notable options include Porsche Entry and Drive, adaptive cruise control, 14 way heated and cooled seats, reverse camera.


** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Concealed Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Engine: 3.0L V6 Diesel w/Turbocharger & DFI
850 kgs (6
283 lbs)
604.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-875-XXXX

(click to show)

905-875-0715

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2014 Porsche Cayenne