2014 Porsche Cayenne

+ taxes & licensing
905-875-0715
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** In transit to dealership please call before attending **
Platinum Edition over $85,000 new !
Loaded with Meteor Grey metallic exterior on black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, 20 inch RS Spyder rims, 14 way memory sport seats, Porsche Intelligent Performance, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bose Audio ........
Two sets of rims and tires.One owner, Porsche dealer serviced from new, no accidents.
All highway miles this vehicle is spotless.
** Additional photos and video to be posted shortly **
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **
All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.
Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.
You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0