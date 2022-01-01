Menu
2014 Porsche Cayenne

222,785 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Diesel Platinum Edition, 1 owner

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Diesel Platinum Edition, 1 owner

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

222,785KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8129365
  Stock #: POR-48335
  VIN: WP1AF2A21ELA48335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # POR-48335
  • Mileage 222,785 KM

Vehicle Description

** In transit to dealership please call before attending **


Platinum Edition over $85,000 new !


Loaded with Meteor Grey metallic exterior on black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, 20 inch RS Spyder rims, 14 way memory sport seats, Porsche Intelligent Performance, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bose Audio ........


Two sets of rims and tires.One owner, Porsche dealer serviced from new, no accidents.


All highway miles this vehicle is spotless.


** Additional photos and video to be posted shortly **


 


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

