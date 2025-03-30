2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

Menu
2 owner Canadian car no accidents.

All options including Sport package, carbon fibre trim, larger wheels, reverse sensor.

Extended warranty through Alfa Romeo Canada till March 30th, 2025.

Full frontal PPF completed.

All services up to date.

March 2024 major service completed including timing belt and water pump replacement, chassis bolt tightening, oil service, 4 new Continental tires. Total cost $5000.00 receipts included.

Spotless future classic.

11,112KM
Used
VIN ZARBAAB4XGM183394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2 owner Canadian car no accidents.

All options including Sport package, carbon fibre trim, larger wheels, reverse sensor.

Extended warranty through Alfa Romeo Canada till March 30th, 2025.

Full frontal PPF completed.

All services up to date.

March 2024 major service completed including timing belt and water pump replacement, chassis bolt tightening, oil service, 4 new Continental tires. Total cost $5000.00 receipts included.

Spotless future classic.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.12 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
40 L Fuel Tank

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Composite Panels
Manual Targa Fabric 1st Row Sunroof
Full Floor Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Includes Carpet Front Floor Mats
Seats w/Carbon Fibre Back Material
Engine: 1750 Turbo 4 Cylinder

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe